E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $374.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.38. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,128 shares of company stock valued at $53,283,808. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.