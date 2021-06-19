E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $31,677,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.