Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

