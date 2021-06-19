Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives C$12.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

