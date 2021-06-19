DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

