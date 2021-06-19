DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 81.8% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 81.8% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $831,499.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,825.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.32 or 0.01594725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00437923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003761 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.