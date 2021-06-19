DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

