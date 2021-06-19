Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Dover worth $331,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 73.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 102,755 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

