Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Financial Contrast

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Donegal Group and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50

FedNat has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.85%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of FedNat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.59 $52.81 million $1.76 8.39 FedNat $432.23 million 0.16 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.76

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 7.54% 9.22% 2.19% FedNat -25.60% -52.66% -7.05%

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Donegal Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FedNat pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donegal Group beats FedNat on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

