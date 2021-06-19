Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

