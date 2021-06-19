Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $79.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.