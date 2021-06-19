Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.