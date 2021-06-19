Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

D stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

