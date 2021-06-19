DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 57.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

