Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

