Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

