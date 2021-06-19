Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

