Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

