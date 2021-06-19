DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.80

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 65103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.83.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

