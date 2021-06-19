Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $79.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.14. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

