Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.45. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 532.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $15.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.02. 328,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

