Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $86.18. 4,277,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,078. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.