DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. DEX has a total market cap of $375,105.20 and approximately $107,782.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded 59.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00742949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083521 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.