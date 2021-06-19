Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.68.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

