Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.33 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

