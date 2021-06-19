Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 37,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,143. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

