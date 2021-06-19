Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $13.45 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

