Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 7,512,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

