Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) vs. IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Head to Head Comparison

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $42.09 million 51.45 -$266.49 million ($4.78) -7.82 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -2.13

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and IMARA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.70%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.05%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -379.54% -45.63% -39.48% IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19%

Summary

IMARA beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising vimseltinib (DCC-3014) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat metastatic solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. In addition, it is developing DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. The company serves in the United States and Europe. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

