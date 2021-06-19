Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

