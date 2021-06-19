Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.
NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
