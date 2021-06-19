Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

