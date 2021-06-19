Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daiseki Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of DSKIF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

