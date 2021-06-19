Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

ETR:DAI opened at €77.08 ($90.68) on Tuesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

