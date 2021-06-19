Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,511 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.