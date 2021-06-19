Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

