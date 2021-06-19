Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 10,372 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

