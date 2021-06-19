Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Shares of ADP opened at $192.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

