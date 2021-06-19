Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 7,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

ETSY stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

