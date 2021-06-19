Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 80,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

