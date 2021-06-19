Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $20,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 4,905,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of -16.57. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

