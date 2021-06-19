CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells $18,920.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVV stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.