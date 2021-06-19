Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 214,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $836.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.