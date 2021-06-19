CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CURO Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

