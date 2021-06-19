Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $690.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

