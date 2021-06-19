CureVac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 1,649 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.