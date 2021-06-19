Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $71.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $73.03 million. Culp reported sales of $64.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $301.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.35 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 28,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

