CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.