Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

