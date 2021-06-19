Cronos Group’s (CRON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.