Critical Contrast: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and Its Rivals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1118 4447 9811 185 2.58

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$26.81 million -8.06 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.45

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

